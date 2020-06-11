2930 Sanor PL 105

Amenities
Brand new home for rent in Santa Clara by award winning builder SummerHill Homes. Nuevo at Lawrence Station is the new urban town, with 3 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park and neighborhood-serving retail. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom with inside laundry and attached 2 car garage. This floor-plan offers a beautiful open concept with a large island and balcony off the main living area. Shaker cabinets throughout, upgraded electrical and plumbing finishes, Quartz counter-tops, GE stainless steel appliances & many more upgrades. Walking distance to Costco Wholesale, Restaurants, & Cal-Train Lawrence Station. Also located near major companies- Apple, LinkedIn, Nvidia, Facebook, Google, etc. Images are from staged model home. Home does not come furnished. Colors and finishes differ from the actual unit but are similar.