2930 Sanor PL 105

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities furnished oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park parking garage

Brand new home for rent in Santa Clara by award winning builder SummerHill Homes. Nuevo at Lawrence Station is the new urban town, with 3 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park and neighborhood-serving retail. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom with inside laundry and attached 2 car garage. This floor-plan offers a beautiful open concept with a large island and balcony off the main living area. Shaker cabinets throughout, upgraded electrical and plumbing finishes, Quartz counter-tops, GE stainless steel appliances & many more upgrades. Walking distance to Costco Wholesale, Restaurants, & Cal-Train Lawrence Station. Also located near major companies- Apple, LinkedIn, Nvidia, Facebook, Google, etc. Images are from staged model home. Home does not come furnished. Colors and finishes differ from the actual unit but are similar.