Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:06 PM

2930 Sanor PL 105

2930 Sanor Pl · (408) 966-0773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Santa Clara
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

2930 Sanor Pl, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
parking
garage
Brand new home for rent in Santa Clara by award winning builder SummerHill Homes. Nuevo at Lawrence Station is the new urban town, with 3 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park and neighborhood-serving retail. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom with inside laundry and attached 2 car garage. This floor-plan offers a beautiful open concept with a large island and balcony off the main living area. Shaker cabinets throughout, upgraded electrical and plumbing finishes, Quartz counter-tops, GE stainless steel appliances & many more upgrades. Walking distance to Costco Wholesale, Restaurants, & Cal-Train Lawrence Station. Also located near major companies- Apple, LinkedIn, Nvidia, Facebook, Google, etc. Images are from staged model home. Home does not come furnished. Colors and finishes differ from the actual unit but are similar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Sanor PL 105 have any available units?
2930 Sanor PL 105 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 Sanor PL 105 have?
Some of 2930 Sanor PL 105's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Sanor PL 105 currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Sanor PL 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Sanor PL 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 Sanor PL 105 is pet friendly.
Does 2930 Sanor PL 105 offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Sanor PL 105 does offer parking.
Does 2930 Sanor PL 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Sanor PL 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Sanor PL 105 have a pool?
No, 2930 Sanor PL 105 does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Sanor PL 105 have accessible units?
No, 2930 Sanor PL 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Sanor PL 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Sanor PL 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
