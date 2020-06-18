All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like 2314 Augusta Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
2314 Augusta Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2314 Augusta Place

2314 Augusta Place · (408) 785-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2314 Augusta Place, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. Jul 2

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/02/20 Nice house in Santa Clara for rent - Property Id: 71289

absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home in Santa Clara! Sunroom and remodeled garage give you extra spaces! Conveniently located near Monroe Avenue, Lawrence Expressway, San Tomas Expressway, Central Expressway and El Camino Real! Exceptional commute location!

Open house on Saturdays 11-12am until rented. Virtual tour and tours on appointments are also
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71289
Property Id 71289

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Augusta Place have any available units?
2314 Augusta Place has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Augusta Place have?
Some of 2314 Augusta Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Augusta Place currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Augusta Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Augusta Place pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Augusta Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2314 Augusta Place offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Augusta Place does offer parking.
Does 2314 Augusta Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 Augusta Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Augusta Place have a pool?
No, 2314 Augusta Place does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Augusta Place have accessible units?
No, 2314 Augusta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Augusta Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Augusta Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2314 Augusta Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Apartments with Pool
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity