Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2250 Monroe St #105

2250 Monroe Street · (925) 487-8389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Santa Clara
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

2250 Monroe Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2250 Monroe St #105 - #105 · Avail. now

$2,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
SANTA CLARA 1 BED APARTMENT FOR RENT - $2,245/mo, Available 6/10/20 - SANTA CLARA 1 BED APARTMENT FOR RENT - $2,245/mo

Welcome to this tranquil, beautifully appointed Coronado Villas 1-bedroom condominium. The living room opens to an expansive view of the swimming pool. With a deck more than twice the size of others in the community, you have a perfect outdoor spot for a picnic lunch on a summer day, or for growing an assortment of flowers and plants. The kitchen features recently added recessed lighting, granite countertops, maple cabinets (some with glass inlay), stainless steel appliances, and travertine tile. The bathroom has been recently painted and has a tile tub and shower enclosure. Coronado Villas is a private, gated community with a park-like setting. All the amenities including sparkling pool, two jacuzzis, exercise room, clubhouse, and playground. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near Santa Clara Town Centre (Target), Santana Row, employers (Nvidia & ServiceNow within minutes and Google shuttle right outside the campus), restaurants, and shopping. Minutes from 101, and a short drive to I-880, I-680, Levi's Stadium, and the new Apple campus.

Video!: https://vimeo.com/426442350
3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bUqBzSqzNY2
Property website: https://listing.mercadovisualz.com/bt/2250_Monroe_St_105.html

Apartment features:
Washer/Dryer in unit
Additional storage on patio
Stainless Steel appliances, dishwasher less than 6 months old
Walk-in Closet
Additional Linen closet
In-wall AC, individual room heaters
One Assigned covered parking + plenty of parking for guests
Water, sewage, and Trash Included
Pets are allowed with additional deposit, ($350/pet), limit 2

One year lease
Rent $2245/mo
Security deposit of $3300
Tenant must carry renters insurance policy of $100k
No smoking on the premises

(RLNE5842253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Monroe St #105 have any available units?
2250 Monroe St #105 has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Monroe St #105 have?
Some of 2250 Monroe St #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Monroe St #105 currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Monroe St #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Monroe St #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Monroe St #105 is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Monroe St #105 offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Monroe St #105 does offer parking.
Does 2250 Monroe St #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Monroe St #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Monroe St #105 have a pool?
Yes, 2250 Monroe St #105 has a pool.
Does 2250 Monroe St #105 have accessible units?
No, 2250 Monroe St #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Monroe St #105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Monroe St #105 has units with dishwashers.
