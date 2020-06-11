Amenities

Welcome to this tranquil, beautifully appointed Coronado Villas 1-bedroom condominium. The living room opens to an expansive view of the swimming pool. With a deck more than twice the size of others in the community, you have a perfect outdoor spot for a picnic lunch on a summer day, or for growing an assortment of flowers and plants. The kitchen features recently added recessed lighting, granite countertops, maple cabinets (some with glass inlay), stainless steel appliances, and travertine tile. The bathroom has been recently painted and has a tile tub and shower enclosure. Coronado Villas is a private, gated community with a park-like setting. All the amenities including sparkling pool, two jacuzzis, exercise room, clubhouse, and playground. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near Santa Clara Town Centre (Target), Santana Row, employers (Nvidia & ServiceNow within minutes and Google shuttle right outside the campus), restaurants, and shopping. Minutes from 101, and a short drive to I-880, I-680, Levi's Stadium, and the new Apple campus.



Video!: https://vimeo.com/426442350

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bUqBzSqzNY2

Property website: https://listing.mercadovisualz.com/bt/2250_Monroe_St_105.html



Apartment features:

Washer/Dryer in unit

Additional storage on patio

Stainless Steel appliances, dishwasher less than 6 months old

Walk-in Closet

Additional Linen closet

In-wall AC, individual room heaters

One Assigned covered parking + plenty of parking for guests

Water, sewage, and Trash Included

Pets are allowed with additional deposit, ($350/pet), limit 2



One year lease

Rent $2245/mo

Security deposit of $3300

Tenant must carry renters insurance policy of $100k

No smoking on the premises



