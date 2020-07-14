All apartments in Santa Clara
2187 Pasetta Drive

Location

2187 Pasetta Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Coming available is a spectacular 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in Santa Clara. This home is located in a great community near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, tech companies, public transportation and major freeway access.

This Home Features:
***Tile Floors
***Second Floor Unit
***Spacious Rooms
***Car Port
***Washer/Dryer on Site

Pets considered on a case by case basis!

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Pasetta Drive have any available units?
2187 Pasetta Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
Is 2187 Pasetta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Pasetta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Pasetta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2187 Pasetta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2187 Pasetta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Pasetta Drive offers parking.
Does 2187 Pasetta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2187 Pasetta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Pasetta Drive have a pool?
No, 2187 Pasetta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2187 Pasetta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2187 Pasetta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Pasetta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2187 Pasetta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Pasetta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2187 Pasetta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
