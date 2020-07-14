2187 Pasetta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Coming available is a spectacular 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in Santa Clara. This home is located in a great community near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, tech companies, public transportation and major freeway access.



This Home Features:

***Tile Floors

***Second Floor Unit

***Spacious Rooms

***Car Port

***Washer/Dryer on Site



Pets considered on a case by case basis!



Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

