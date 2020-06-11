All apartments in Santa Clara
1720 Halford Ave 133
1720 Halford Ave 133

1720 Halford Avenue · (408) 656-3822
Location

1720 Halford Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 133 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Sophisticated, Elegant, Remodeled and Furnished. - Property Id: 283988

Sophisticated, elegant, spacious, completely remodeled and fully furnished (with all electronic appliances and WiFi) 1Br / 1Bth in absolutely pristine condition.
Price include all maintenance, utilities, water, cable & WiFi expenses.
Central location for Silicon Valley, 1.5 ml from Apple headquters intersection of El Camino Real and Lawrence Expwy with close access to HWY 101, 280 and Central Expressway. Public transportation. Central location for dining and shopping.
Condominium complex has 2 pools, hut tub, tennis court, gym, cabana for public events, BBQ aria, very large garden with court yard and nigh private security service.
1Br / 1Br unit description.
Newly painted with parquet and marble floor unit on the 1st floor.
Living Room. Very spacious liviving room with sliding door leading to the patio.
Furniture: L-shape sopha with coffee table, dining set for 4 people, dish cabinets, 2 standing lamps, speaker system and TV with cable.
Bedroom: Queen size bed with closets and A/C.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283988
Property Id 283988

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Halford Ave 133 have any available units?
1720 Halford Ave 133 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Halford Ave 133 have?
Some of 1720 Halford Ave 133's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Halford Ave 133 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Halford Ave 133 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Halford Ave 133 pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Halford Ave 133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 1720 Halford Ave 133 offer parking?
No, 1720 Halford Ave 133 does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Halford Ave 133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Halford Ave 133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Halford Ave 133 have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Halford Ave 133 has a pool.
Does 1720 Halford Ave 133 have accessible units?
No, 1720 Halford Ave 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Halford Ave 133 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Halford Ave 133 has units with dishwashers.
