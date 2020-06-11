1720 Halford Ave 133

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Sophisticated, Elegant, Remodeled and Furnished. - Property Id: 283988



Sophisticated, elegant, spacious, completely remodeled and fully furnished (with all electronic appliances and WiFi) 1Br / 1Bth in absolutely pristine condition.

Price include all maintenance, utilities, water, cable & WiFi expenses.

Central location for Silicon Valley, 1.5 ml from Apple headquters intersection of El Camino Real and Lawrence Expwy with close access to HWY 101, 280 and Central Expressway. Public transportation. Central location for dining and shopping.

Condominium complex has 2 pools, hut tub, tennis court, gym, cabana for public events, BBQ aria, very large garden with court yard and nigh private security service.

1Br / 1Br unit description.

Newly painted with parquet and marble floor unit on the 1st floor.

Living Room. Very spacious liviving room with sliding door leading to the patio.

Furniture: L-shape sopha with coffee table, dining set for 4 people, dish cabinets, 2 standing lamps, speaker system and TV with cable.

Bedroom: Queen size bed with closets and A/C.

No Pets Allowed



