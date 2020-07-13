All apartments in Santa Clara County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:27 AM

50 Cleveland Avenue

50 Cleveland Avenue · (760) 354-8685
Location

50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA 95128
Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
coffee bar
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4
San Jose, CA 95128

Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row. Easy access to public transportation and access to Hwy-17 / I-880. This is a ground level unit with a carport. Situated on the back of the property.

Nearby schools include Luther Burbank Elementary School, Rose Garden Academy and Abraham Lincoln High School. The closest grocery stores are Celion Mini Market and Pure Water, Zanotto's Family Market and M & M Liquor & Grocery Store. Nearby coffee shops include Plur City Cafe, Tech Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Edna Ray Chinese Restaurant, Gulzaar and Lunch Box.

AMENITIES:

* Park - 1 carport
* Laundry On Site
* Refrigerator - maintained
* Vent Hood
* Family Room
* Gardener
* Section 8 Vouchers Accepted
* PG&E (Tenant)
* Water & Sewer (Tenant)
* Garbage (Owner)
* Yard (Owner)
* Cooking Fuel - Electric - Tenant
* Water - Owner
* Hot Water - Gas - Tenant
* Sewer - Owner
* Cooling - No
* Professional Property Management

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness
* No Pets
* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)
* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Electric)
* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)
* Other electricity paid by: Tenant
* Water paid by: Owner
* Sewer paid by: Owner
* Garbage: Owner
* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.
* Appliances Included: Stove , Refridgerator, vent hood
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128

Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 5/11/2020
Unit Reference: 62-21-4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

