50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4

San Jose, CA 95128



Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row. Easy access to public transportation and access to Hwy-17 / I-880. This is a ground level unit with a carport. Situated on the back of the property.



Nearby schools include Luther Burbank Elementary School, Rose Garden Academy and Abraham Lincoln High School. The closest grocery stores are Celion Mini Market and Pure Water, Zanotto's Family Market and M & M Liquor & Grocery Store. Nearby coffee shops include Plur City Cafe, Tech Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Edna Ray Chinese Restaurant, Gulzaar and Lunch Box.



AMENITIES:



* Park - 1 carport

* Laundry On Site

* Refrigerator - maintained

* Vent Hood

* Family Room

* Gardener

* Section 8 Vouchers Accepted

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness

* No Pets

* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)

* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Electric)

* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)

* Other electricity paid by: Tenant

* Water paid by: Owner

* Sewer paid by: Owner

* Garbage: Owner

* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.

* Appliances Included: Stove , Refridgerator, vent hood

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Offered by:

Gower Properties

164 N Bascom Ave #B

San Jose, CA 95128



Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 5/11/2020

Unit Reference: 62-21-4