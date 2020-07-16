All apartments in Santa Clara County
Last updated October 8 2019 at 1:22 PM

37125 San Antonio Valley Rd.

37125 San Antonio Rd · (408) 673-7287
Location

37125 San Antonio Rd, Santa Clara County, CA 94550

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in The Great Outdoors! - ********E-MAIL ONLY********

* 4 beds, 2 baths, Approximately 1,500sf, Includes 2 Mudrooms
* Detached 1 Car Garage, Shed, and Separate Greenhouse Included!
* Two Additional Rooms with Storages Available for Additional $500 in Rent: Office with Separate Enclosed Storage Room, and Sewing Room with Separate Shed
* Vinyl Flooring Throughout
* Ceiling Fans in Living Room and All Bedrooms
* 2 Wood Burning Stoves: 1 in Family Room and 1 in Master
* Portable A/C Unit in Family Room
* Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups
* 2 Gravity Fed Water Tanks for Spring Water
* Septic System
* Tenant Responsible to Haul Own Trash
* Refrigerator Included, but Not Warranted
* About 8 miles from The Lick Observatory
* Pets Approved Case-By-Case Basis
* 600 Acre Lot Not IncludedOnly Structures.
* No Section 8 or Vouchers of Any Kind

CalDRE#01872426
***E-MAIL ONLY FOR SHOWINGS--NO CALLS***

Ideal viewing times are 10am to 2pmjust let me know what time works best for you, and which option you are interested in. Please note that due to the distance, there is a $100 refundable showing fee deposit as if an appointment is scheduled, and you do not show up, the $100 is forfeited. If you show up, but decide you do not want to rent the home, your money is still refunded. We implement this to avoid no-shows, as the owner comes a distance to show the property.

I will need your actual e-mail address so I can send you the link to pay the $100. Please e-mail me back once paid, so we can schedule a showing. The properties are currently vacant, and ready to move-in.

***NOTE THAT THE IN-LAW UNIT HAS BEEN RENTED!!***

OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR THIS PROPERTY:

1Option1 (BEST OPTION FOR SAVINGSrent all structures): Rent 4 bedroom house (which includes greenhouse, garage, and shed attached to garage) PLUS "in-law" stand alone house (about 25 feet from main house) PLUS extra stand alone office room and enclosed storage (about 10 feet from main house) and extra sewing room and shed (about 10 feet from main house) for $3,800/month ($300 off full rent). Thats 7 total rooms!

2Option2: Rent 4 bedroom house (which includes greenhouse, garage, and shed attached to garage) for $2,300/month

3Option3: Rent 1 bedroom "in-law stand alone house (about 25 feet from main house) for $1,300/month

4--Choose Option 2 or 3, and add additional office room and enclosed storage (about 10 feet from main house) and extra sewing room and shed (about 10 feet from main house) for $500/month.

Please let us know which option you are interested in.

(RLNE3898169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. have any available units?
37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. have?
Some of 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. offers parking.
Does 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. have a pool?
No, 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37125 San Antonio Valley Rd. has units with air conditioning.
