37125 San Antonio Valley Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live in The Great Outdoors! - ********E-MAIL ONLY********



* 4 beds, 2 baths, Approximately 1,500sf, Includes 2 Mudrooms

* Detached 1 Car Garage, Shed, and Separate Greenhouse Included!

* Two Additional Rooms with Storages Available for Additional $500 in Rent: Office with Separate Enclosed Storage Room, and Sewing Room with Separate Shed

* Vinyl Flooring Throughout

* Ceiling Fans in Living Room and All Bedrooms

* 2 Wood Burning Stoves: 1 in Family Room and 1 in Master

* Portable A/C Unit in Family Room

* Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups

* 2 Gravity Fed Water Tanks for Spring Water

* Septic System

* Tenant Responsible to Haul Own Trash

* Refrigerator Included, but Not Warranted

* About 8 miles from The Lick Observatory

* Pets Approved Case-By-Case Basis

* 600 Acre Lot Not IncludedOnly Structures.

* No Section 8 or Vouchers of Any Kind



CalDRE#01872426

***E-MAIL ONLY FOR SHOWINGS--NO CALLS***



Ideal viewing times are 10am to 2pmjust let me know what time works best for you, and which option you are interested in. Please note that due to the distance, there is a $100 refundable showing fee deposit as if an appointment is scheduled, and you do not show up, the $100 is forfeited. If you show up, but decide you do not want to rent the home, your money is still refunded. We implement this to avoid no-shows, as the owner comes a distance to show the property.



I will need your actual e-mail address so I can send you the link to pay the $100. Please e-mail me back once paid, so we can schedule a showing. The properties are currently vacant, and ready to move-in.



***NOTE THAT THE IN-LAW UNIT HAS BEEN RENTED!!***



OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR THIS PROPERTY:



1Option1 (BEST OPTION FOR SAVINGSrent all structures): Rent 4 bedroom house (which includes greenhouse, garage, and shed attached to garage) PLUS "in-law" stand alone house (about 25 feet from main house) PLUS extra stand alone office room and enclosed storage (about 10 feet from main house) and extra sewing room and shed (about 10 feet from main house) for $3,800/month ($300 off full rent). Thats 7 total rooms!



2Option2: Rent 4 bedroom house (which includes greenhouse, garage, and shed attached to garage) for $2,300/month



3Option3: Rent 1 bedroom "in-law stand alone house (about 25 feet from main house) for $1,300/month



4--Choose Option 2 or 3, and add additional office room and enclosed storage (about 10 feet from main house) and extra sewing room and shed (about 10 feet from main house) for $500/month.



Please let us know which option you are interested in.



(RLNE3898169)