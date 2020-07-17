All apartments in Santa Clara County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

17066 Melody Ln

17066 Melody Lane · (408) 356-6893
Location

17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA 95033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2222 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
on-site laundry
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows. Hand scraped hardwood floors, granite counters and island, stainless appliances, cherry cabinetry, built-in shelving/hutch. Remodeled baths, double pane windows, 2 fireplaces. Master bed opens to deck, walk in closet. Laundry room and pantry located off of kitchen for convenience. Gorgeous yard with a custom built expansive deck, lawn, play area, bocce court, awesome mountain views! Convenient location, excellent schools!
Available July 2020
Virtual Tours Available Only
$5500 a month
$7000 security deposit
Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit

Randy Visek
DRE #02010936
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17066 Melody Ln have any available units?
17066 Melody Ln has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17066 Melody Ln have?
Some of 17066 Melody Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17066 Melody Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17066 Melody Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17066 Melody Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17066 Melody Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17066 Melody Ln offer parking?
No, 17066 Melody Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17066 Melody Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17066 Melody Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17066 Melody Ln have a pool?
No, 17066 Melody Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17066 Melody Ln have accessible units?
No, 17066 Melody Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17066 Melody Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17066 Melody Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17066 Melody Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17066 Melody Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
