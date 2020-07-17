17066 Melody Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court on-site laundry

Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows. Hand scraped hardwood floors, granite counters and island, stainless appliances, cherry cabinetry, built-in shelving/hutch. Remodeled baths, double pane windows, 2 fireplaces. Master bed opens to deck, walk in closet. Laundry room and pantry located off of kitchen for convenience. Gorgeous yard with a custom built expansive deck, lawn, play area, bocce court, awesome mountain views! Convenient location, excellent schools!

Available July 2020

Virtual Tours Available Only

$5500 a month

$7000 security deposit

Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit



Randy Visek

DRE #02010936

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398

408-356-6893