17066 Melody Ln

Amenities
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows. Hand scraped hardwood floors, granite counters and island, stainless appliances, cherry cabinetry, built-in shelving/hutch. Remodeled baths, double pane windows, 2 fireplaces. Master bed opens to deck, walk in closet. Laundry room and pantry located off of kitchen for convenience. Gorgeous yard with a custom built expansive deck, lawn, play area, bocce court, awesome mountain views! Convenient location, excellent schools!
Available July 2020
Virtual Tours Available Only
$5500 a month
$7000 security deposit
Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit
Randy Visek
DRE #02010936
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893