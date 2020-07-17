16135 Greenwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Mid-Century Home in Perfect Monte Sereno location! Enjoy Peace and solitude on this approx. 1 Acre Lot - Just 1.5 miles from Downtown LG! - Large lot with long driveway and abundant space for parking and activities. Exceptional surroundings with mature trees. A private Oasis. Welcoming entrance. Spacious front porch. Large rooms with open and flowing floorplan. Built for entertaining, abundant use of glass with stunning outdoor views from every room. Rare park-like setting. Close to Downtown Los Gatos (about 1.5 miles) and Downtown Saratoga (about 3 miles). Separate wing with private entrance and one-room A/C unit is ideal for guest quarters, in-law quarters or a large home office space. Beautiful pool and back patio with covered sitting area. Large master suite with pool access and remodeled bathroom. Separate family room and living room. Formal dining area. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Light & bright kitchen with new fridge, gas range, oven and dishwasher. Central heating. Attached 2 car garage currently set up for storage. Award winning Saratoga Schools (Saratoga Union Elementary, Redwood Middle School & Saratoga High)!



(RLNE5823788)