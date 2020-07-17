All apartments in Santa Clara County
Find more places like 16135 Greenwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara County, CA
/
16135 Greenwood Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

16135 Greenwood Lane

16135 Greenwood Lane · (408) 354-2465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16135 Greenwood Lane, Santa Clara County, CA 95030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16135 Greenwood Lane · Avail. now

$6,950

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Mid-Century Home in Perfect Monte Sereno location! Enjoy Peace and solitude on this approx. 1 Acre Lot - Just 1.5 miles from Downtown LG! - Large lot with long driveway and abundant space for parking and activities. Exceptional surroundings with mature trees. A private Oasis. Welcoming entrance. Spacious front porch. Large rooms with open and flowing floorplan. Built for entertaining, abundant use of glass with stunning outdoor views from every room. Rare park-like setting. Close to Downtown Los Gatos (about 1.5 miles) and Downtown Saratoga (about 3 miles). Separate wing with private entrance and one-room A/C unit is ideal for guest quarters, in-law quarters or a large home office space. Beautiful pool and back patio with covered sitting area. Large master suite with pool access and remodeled bathroom. Separate family room and living room. Formal dining area. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Light & bright kitchen with new fridge, gas range, oven and dishwasher. Central heating. Attached 2 car garage currently set up for storage. Award winning Saratoga Schools (Saratoga Union Elementary, Redwood Middle School & Saratoga High)!

(RLNE5823788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16135 Greenwood Lane have any available units?
16135 Greenwood Lane has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16135 Greenwood Lane have?
Some of 16135 Greenwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16135 Greenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16135 Greenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16135 Greenwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16135 Greenwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara County.
Does 16135 Greenwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16135 Greenwood Lane offers parking.
Does 16135 Greenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16135 Greenwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16135 Greenwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16135 Greenwood Lane has a pool.
Does 16135 Greenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 16135 Greenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16135 Greenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16135 Greenwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16135 Greenwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16135 Greenwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16135 Greenwood Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Levare
377 Santana Row
San Jose, CA 95128
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94040
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

Santa Clara County Pet Friendly Places
Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARio del Mar, CASanta Cruz, CACupertino, CA
Los Altos, CASaratoga, CAMilpitas, CAMenlo Park, CANewark, CAEast Palo Alto, CASoquel, CALos Gatos, CAPalo Alto, CAHollister, CAPatterson, CASan Carlos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity