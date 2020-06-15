811 Cliff Drive - 304 (D)

Amenities

$500 Lease Special for a limited time. Triple/Female.

Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

Our units are modern and fully furnished with Flat Screen TVs, Stainless Steel appliances, and a Bose Speaker System!



We have on-site maintenance along with an in-house cleaning service.



Take advantage of our tenant exclusive amenities such as the Beach City pool, gym, study pods, free rental bikes and more!



Additionally, there are weekly events; taco nights, movie nights, catering from a variety of restaurants, and other fun and social activities.



All utilities are included in your rent:

FREE water

FREE electricity

FREE Wi-Fi

FREE cable

FREE trash

