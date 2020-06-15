All apartments in Santa Barbara
807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F)

807 Cliff Dr · (805) 685-4115
Location

807 Cliff Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
West Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
carport
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
$500 Lease Special for a limited time. 3b/2b/triple/MALE.
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.
Our units are modern and fully furnished with Flat Screen TVs, Stainless Steel appliances, and a Bose Speaker System!

We have on-site maintenance along with an in-house cleaning service.

Take advantage of our tenant exclusive amenities such as the Beach City pool, gym, study pods, free rental bikes and more!

Additionally, there are weekly events; taco nights, movie nights, catering from a variety of restaurants, and other fun and social activities.

All utilities are included in your rent:
FREE water
FREE electricity
FREE Wi-Fi
FREE cable
FREE trash
Nestled between convenient shopping on the Mesa and beautiful Leadbetter Beach, you can find us at Beach City. We are within walking distance from the comfort of the beach and the excitement of State street, as we neighbor Santa Barbara City College. The complex includes on-site laundry machines, a study room, pool area, off street parking/car ports, and a gym amenity. We also have weekly events that all include free food, such as pancake dinners, taco Tuesdays, BBQs, pool parties, and much more for all students to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) have any available units?
807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) have?
Some of 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) currently offering any rent specials?
807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) pet-friendly?
No, 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) offer parking?
Yes, 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) does offer parking.
Does 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) have a pool?
Yes, 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) has a pool.
Does 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) have accessible units?
No, 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Cliff Drive - 1 (F) does not have units with air conditioning.
