727 San Roque Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Home is located on San Roque Road and is in the desirable Peabody school district. Three bedroom, two bath house set on a beautifully landscaped 3/4 acre lot. The home is set back from the street with a park like setting in the backyard. Great canyon and peek-a-boo ocean views. Owner pays water, trash, sewer and gardener. Air conditioning, hardwood floors, walk in closet, fireplace, well maintained. Ample parking with space for extra car, boat, etc. Will consider dog with increased deposit. Please do not go on property without appointment.