All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 727 San Roque Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
727 San Roque Rd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

727 San Roque Rd

727 San Roque Road · (805) 878-0994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

727 San Roque Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
San Roque Parks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Home is located on San Roque Road and is in the desirable Peabody school district. Three bedroom, two bath house set on a beautifully landscaped 3/4 acre lot. The home is set back from the street with a park like setting in the backyard. Great canyon and peek-a-boo ocean views. Owner pays water, trash, sewer and gardener. Air conditioning, hardwood floors, walk in closet, fireplace, well maintained. Ample parking with space for extra car, boat, etc. Will consider dog with increased deposit. Please do not go on property without appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 San Roque Rd have any available units?
727 San Roque Rd has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 727 San Roque Rd have?
Some of 727 San Roque Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 San Roque Rd currently offering any rent specials?
727 San Roque Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 San Roque Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 San Roque Rd is pet friendly.
Does 727 San Roque Rd offer parking?
Yes, 727 San Roque Rd offers parking.
Does 727 San Roque Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 San Roque Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 San Roque Rd have a pool?
No, 727 San Roque Rd does not have a pool.
Does 727 San Roque Rd have accessible units?
No, 727 San Roque Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 727 San Roque Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 San Roque Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 San Roque Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 727 San Roque Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 727 San Roque Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara 3 BedroomsSanta Barbara Apartments with Garages
Santa Barbara Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAGoleta, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CATaft, CAFord City, CALompoc, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAMoorpark, CA
Carpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity