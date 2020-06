Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Fireplace

Dining Room

Family Room

Dishwasher

2 Car Garage

Large Yard

Monthly Gardening Included

Quiet Cul de Sac

School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS

No Co-Signers

Small Pet Considered with Additional Deposit and References



Please drive-by the property to ensure the area suits your needs.

If you would like to view the interior please contact us at (805) 682-8433.



Gallagher Property Management

CALBRE# 00827584

(805) 682-8433



(RLNE3273009)