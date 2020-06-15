616 Calle Del Oro

Amenities

Views!! Views!! Views!! Location!! Location!! Location!! A stunning Alta Mesa home remodeled into a light, bright & open floor plan with ocean, sunset & mountain views. A beautiful updated kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, 2 living rooms, 2 new marble bathrooms, jetted tub, crown moldings, new flooring, new light fixtures, interior & exterior paint, beautiful drought tolerant landscaping with new drip system.Two beautiful al fresco patios for enjoyment, entertaining & more!!! A must see!!!