616 Calle Del Oro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

616 Calle Del Oro

616 Calle Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

616 Calle Del Oro, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Views!! Views!! Views!! Location!! Location!! Location!! A stunning Alta Mesa home remodeled into a light, bright & open floor plan with ocean, sunset & mountain views. A beautiful updated kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, 2 living rooms, 2 new marble bathrooms, jetted tub, crown moldings, new flooring, new light fixtures, interior & exterior paint, beautiful drought tolerant landscaping with new drip system.Two beautiful al fresco patios for enjoyment, entertaining & more!!! A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Calle Del Oro have any available units?
616 Calle Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 616 Calle Del Oro have?
Some of 616 Calle Del Oro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Calle Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
616 Calle Del Oro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Calle Del Oro pet-friendly?
No, 616 Calle Del Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 616 Calle Del Oro offer parking?
No, 616 Calle Del Oro does not offer parking.
Does 616 Calle Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Calle Del Oro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Calle Del Oro have a pool?
No, 616 Calle Del Oro does not have a pool.
Does 616 Calle Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 616 Calle Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Calle Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Calle Del Oro has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Calle Del Oro have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Calle Del Oro does not have units with air conditioning.
