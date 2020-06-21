All apartments in Santa Barbara
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

521 West Montecito Street #14

521 West Montecito Street · (805) 586-2583
Location

521 West Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Lower West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 West Montecito Street #14 · Avail. now

$3,053

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
* Spacious Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit with In-Unit Laundry 2 FREE WEEKS OF RENT * - OPEN HOUSE is Friday, 6/19/2020, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Please bring a mask.
OPEN HOUSE is Sunday, 6/21/2020, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. Please bring a mask.
OPEN HOUSE is Wednesday, 6/24/2020, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Please bring a mask.

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=isp9i8qYmz9

2 Weeks of Free Rent!

This fantastic second-floor pet-friendly condo will not last long because of its open layout, vaulted ceilings, and private balcony. It is completely upgraded, offers 2 parking spaces, and has in-unit washer/dryer.

If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities and a place close to downtown then this is your home.

Available:6/15/2020 or earlier.
Rent: $3,052.88 with discount of 2 weeks free (Actual rent is $3,175.00/month)
Security Deposit: $3,500.00
Parking: Two parking spaces. 1 carport and one reserved space.
Storage: In the attic. Tons of space.
Utilities Included: HOA, electricity, trash, recycling, sewer, and HOA fees

Call 805-586-2583 (press 1) or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.

Proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)

(RLNE5834232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 West Montecito Street #14 have any available units?
521 West Montecito Street #14 has a unit available for $3,053 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 West Montecito Street #14 have?
Some of 521 West Montecito Street #14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 West Montecito Street #14 currently offering any rent specials?
521 West Montecito Street #14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 West Montecito Street #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 West Montecito Street #14 is pet friendly.
Does 521 West Montecito Street #14 offer parking?
Yes, 521 West Montecito Street #14 does offer parking.
Does 521 West Montecito Street #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 West Montecito Street #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 West Montecito Street #14 have a pool?
No, 521 West Montecito Street #14 does not have a pool.
Does 521 West Montecito Street #14 have accessible units?
No, 521 West Montecito Street #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 521 West Montecito Street #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 West Montecito Street #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 West Montecito Street #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 West Montecito Street #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
