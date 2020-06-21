521 West Montecito Street #14

Amenities
* Spacious Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit with In-Unit Laundry 2 FREE WEEKS OF RENT * - OPEN HOUSE is Friday, 6/19/2020, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Please bring a mask.
OPEN HOUSE is Sunday, 6/21/2020, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. Please bring a mask.
OPEN HOUSE is Wednesday, 6/24/2020, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Please bring a mask.
3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=isp9i8qYmz9
2 Weeks of Free Rent!
This fantastic second-floor pet-friendly condo will not last long because of its open layout, vaulted ceilings, and private balcony. It is completely upgraded, offers 2 parking spaces, and has in-unit washer/dryer.
If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities and a place close to downtown then this is your home.
Available:6/15/2020 or earlier.
Rent: $3,052.88 with discount of 2 weeks free (Actual rent is $3,175.00/month)
Security Deposit: $3,500.00
Parking: Two parking spaces. 1 carport and one reserved space.
Storage: In the attic. Tons of space.
Utilities Included: HOA, electricity, trash, recycling, sewer, and HOA fees
Call 805-586-2583 (press 1) or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.
Proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)
(RLNE5834232)