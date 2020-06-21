521 West Montecito Street #14

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

* Spacious Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit with In-Unit Laundry 2 FREE WEEKS OF RENT * - OPEN HOUSE is Friday, 6/19/2020, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Please bring a mask.

OPEN HOUSE is Sunday, 6/21/2020, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. Please bring a mask.

OPEN HOUSE is Wednesday, 6/24/2020, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Please bring a mask.



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=isp9i8qYmz9



2 Weeks of Free Rent!



This fantastic second-floor pet-friendly condo will not last long because of its open layout, vaulted ceilings, and private balcony. It is completely upgraded, offers 2 parking spaces, and has in-unit washer/dryer.



If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities and a place close to downtown then this is your home.



Available:6/15/2020 or earlier.

Rent: $3,052.88 with discount of 2 weeks free (Actual rent is $3,175.00/month)

Security Deposit: $3,500.00

Parking: Two parking spaces. 1 carport and one reserved space.

Storage: In the attic. Tons of space.

Utilities Included: HOA, electricity, trash, recycling, sewer, and HOA fees



Call 805-586-2583 (press 1) or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.



Proudly managed by Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)



(RLNE5834232)