521 West Montecito St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access volleyball court

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the West Beach area. Walking distance to SBCC, Harbor, Wharf, and the Funk Zone. This top floor unit has two bedrooms, two baths smart tv in living room and bedroom and private laundry room in the unit. It has a comfortable living room with plenty of seating, adjoining kitchen, and private patio with covered and uncovered parking. Its walking distance to the corner market, restaurants, and beach. Pets considered. A walkability score of 74, biking score of 90. "bikers paradise" with a bike path that leads west to UCSB campus and east to Butterfly Beach for biking, skating or just walking the waterfront. West beach is great for boating, kayaking, and volleyball. For the kiddos there is Skater's Point a fun skate park, Chase Palm Park, Los Banos Public Pool, The MOXI and the SB Zoo, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and The Sea Center. That's all within 3 miles.