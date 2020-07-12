All apartments in Santa Barbara
521 West Montecito St.

521 West Montecito Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 West Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Lower West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
volleyball court
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the West Beach area. Walking distance to SBCC, Harbor, Wharf, and the Funk Zone. This top floor unit has two bedrooms, two baths smart tv in living room and bedroom and private laundry room in the unit. It has a comfortable living room with plenty of seating, adjoining kitchen, and private patio with covered and uncovered parking. Its walking distance to the corner market, restaurants, and beach. Pets considered. A walkability score of 74, biking score of 90. "bikers paradise" with a bike path that leads west to UCSB campus and east to Butterfly Beach for biking, skating or just walking the waterfront. West beach is great for boating, kayaking, and volleyball. For the kiddos there is Skater's Point a fun skate park, Chase Palm Park, Los Banos Public Pool, The MOXI and the SB Zoo, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and The Sea Center. That's all within 3 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 West Montecito St. have any available units?
521 West Montecito St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 521 West Montecito St. have?
Some of 521 West Montecito St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 West Montecito St. currently offering any rent specials?
521 West Montecito St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 West Montecito St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 West Montecito St. is pet friendly.
Does 521 West Montecito St. offer parking?
Yes, 521 West Montecito St. offers parking.
Does 521 West Montecito St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 West Montecito St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 West Montecito St. have a pool?
Yes, 521 West Montecito St. has a pool.
Does 521 West Montecito St. have accessible units?
No, 521 West Montecito St. does not have accessible units.
Does 521 West Montecito St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 West Montecito St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 West Montecito St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 West Montecito St. does not have units with air conditioning.
