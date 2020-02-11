40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3

Amenities

One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure to please. Gaze out into an infinite expanse of sky and ocean from 50 feet above the sea perched just above one of the most beloved beaches in Santa Barbara. Bring loved ones and a good book; enjoy the fine sandy beach and unforgettable dips in the Pacific Ocean just steps from your door. Open your curtains to the panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Channel islands. Two separate, huge sliders off the spacious living area and master bedroom open onto your large, private balcony; bask in views of palm trees blowing in the breeze against a cobalt blue ocean backdrop. Newly remodeled and styled with Restoration Hardware furnishings, you will find The Oceano to be a relaxing retreat.



The Oceano comes with one designated compact parking space, a private entrance and yard, a fully stocked kitchen (*dishes and utensils, not groceries), private hot tub, linens, hair dryer, bathroom towels, beach towels, and access to the gated, communal rooftop deck and beach staircase, as well as recently updated community laundry facility. Also included in the listed price: maid & linen service every 10 days, cable/wifi, all utility services, parking, weekly yoga on our oceanfront rooftop sundeck, and 24/7 maintenance and on-site staffing. And don't forget, we are pet-friendly! We are at your service and look forward to pampering you while you relax by the beach! Call for a tour today.