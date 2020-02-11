All apartments in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3

40 Oceano Avenue · (805) 451-0048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Santa Barbara
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

40 Oceano Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
East Mesa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Amenities

One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure to please. Gaze out into an infinite expanse of sky and ocean from 50 feet above the sea perched just above one of the most beloved beaches in Santa Barbara. Bring loved ones and a good book; enjoy the fine sandy beach and unforgettable dips in the Pacific Ocean just steps from your door. Open your curtains to the panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Channel islands. Two separate, huge sliders off the spacious living area and master bedroom open onto your large, private balcony; bask in views of palm trees blowing in the breeze against a cobalt blue ocean backdrop. Newly remodeled and styled with Restoration Hardware furnishings, you will find The Oceano to be a relaxing retreat.

The Oceano comes with one designated compact parking space, a private entrance and yard, a fully stocked kitchen (*dishes and utensils, not groceries), private hot tub, linens, hair dryer, bathroom towels, beach towels, and access to the gated, communal rooftop deck and beach staircase, as well as recently updated community laundry facility. Also included in the listed price: maid & linen service every 10 days, cable/wifi, all utility services, parking, weekly yoga on our oceanfront rooftop sundeck, and 24/7 maintenance and on-site staffing. And don't forget, we are pet-friendly! We are at your service and look forward to pampering you while you relax by the beach! Call for a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 have any available units?
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 have?
Some of 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
