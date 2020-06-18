Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 Bed/1Bath Duplex with washer/dryer hook ups & shared car garage - Available 6/10

3736 San Remo Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93110



$2,850.00 rent + $3,500.00 security deposit

1yr lease minimum

Renters Insurance Required

$30 Application Fee



Spacious 2 bed/1 bath duplex near La Cumbre shopping center.

• 1 shared car garage (small car)

• Fireplace

• Private fenced side yard with avocados, oranges and lime tree

• Gardener paid.

• Small pets are considered with $300.00 pet deposit fee

• Vaulted ceilings

• Appliances included are steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave, and owner will put in a fridge if you need one

• Washer and dryer hookups ONLY



Tenants are responsible for Trash, Gas, Electric and half of the water bill shared with another unit.



No co-signers, non smoking building



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing agents: (805) 965-2887

Joe - Extension 118

Marisol - Extension 114



For our current vacancy list please visit our website at www.cochranepm.com

Cochrane Property Management Inc.



(RLNE4362482)