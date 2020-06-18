Amenities
Spacious 2 Bed/1Bath Duplex with washer/dryer hook ups & shared car garage - Available 6/10
3736 San Remo Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
$2,850.00 rent + $3,500.00 security deposit
1yr lease minimum
Renters Insurance Required
$30 Application Fee
Spacious 2 bed/1 bath duplex near La Cumbre shopping center.
• 1 shared car garage (small car)
• Fireplace
• Private fenced side yard with avocados, oranges and lime tree
• Gardener paid.
• Small pets are considered with $300.00 pet deposit fee
• Vaulted ceilings
• Appliances included are steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave, and owner will put in a fridge if you need one
• Washer and dryer hookups ONLY
Tenants are responsible for Trash, Gas, Electric and half of the water bill shared with another unit.
No co-signers, non smoking building
For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing agents: (805) 965-2887
Joe - Extension 118
Marisol - Extension 114
For our current vacancy list please visit our website at www.cochranepm.com
Cochrane Property Management Inc.
(RLNE4362482)