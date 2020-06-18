All apartments in Santa Barbara
3736 San Remo Dr.

3736 San Remo Drive · (805) 965-2887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3736 San Remo Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3736 San Remo Dr. · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bed/1Bath Duplex with washer/dryer hook ups & shared car garage - Available 6/10
3736 San Remo Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

$2,850.00 rent + $3,500.00 security deposit
1yr lease minimum
Renters Insurance Required
$30 Application Fee

Spacious 2 bed/1 bath duplex near La Cumbre shopping center.
• 1 shared car garage (small car)
• Fireplace
• Private fenced side yard with avocados, oranges and lime tree
• Gardener paid.
• Small pets are considered with $300.00 pet deposit fee
• Vaulted ceilings
• Appliances included are steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave, and owner will put in a fridge if you need one
• Washer and dryer hookups ONLY

Tenants are responsible for Trash, Gas, Electric and half of the water bill shared with another unit.

No co-signers, non smoking building

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing agents: (805) 965-2887
Joe - Extension 118
Marisol - Extension 114

For our current vacancy list please visit our website at www.cochranepm.com
Cochrane Property Management Inc.

(RLNE4362482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 San Remo Dr. have any available units?
3736 San Remo Dr. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3736 San Remo Dr. have?
Some of 3736 San Remo Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 San Remo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3736 San Remo Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 San Remo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 San Remo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3736 San Remo Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3736 San Remo Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3736 San Remo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 San Remo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 San Remo Dr. have a pool?
No, 3736 San Remo Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3736 San Remo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3736 San Remo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 San Remo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3736 San Remo Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 San Remo Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 San Remo Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
