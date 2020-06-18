3732 Coral St.

San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac. There is a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space and a large and private back yard next to Arroyo Burro Creek. Included in the monthly rent of $4500 is a washer and dryer and a refrigerator and a gardener to keep up the yard area. This home is in a great location and close by Monte Vista School. Please call South Coast Realty at 805-964-4276 for a showing time.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5828615)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
