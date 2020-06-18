3732 Coral St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac.

There is a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space and a large and private back yard next to Arroyo Burro Creek.

Included in the monthly rent of $4500 is a washer and dryer and a refrigerator and a gardener to keep up the yard area.

This home is in a great location and close by Monte Vista School. Please call South Coast Realty at 805-964-4276 for a showing time.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828615)