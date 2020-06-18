All apartments in Santa Barbara
3732 Coral St.

3732 Coral Street · No Longer Available
Location

3732 Coral Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac.
There is a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space and a large and private back yard next to Arroyo Burro Creek.
Included in the monthly rent of $4500 is a washer and dryer and a refrigerator and a gardener to keep up the yard area.
This home is in a great location and close by Monte Vista School. Please call South Coast Realty at 805-964-4276 for a showing time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 Coral St. have any available units?
3732 Coral St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 3732 Coral St. have?
Some of 3732 Coral St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 Coral St. currently offering any rent specials?
3732 Coral St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 Coral St. pet-friendly?
No, 3732 Coral St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 3732 Coral St. offer parking?
Yes, 3732 Coral St. does offer parking.
Does 3732 Coral St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 Coral St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 Coral St. have a pool?
No, 3732 Coral St. does not have a pool.
Does 3732 Coral St. have accessible units?
No, 3732 Coral St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 Coral St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3732 Coral St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3732 Coral St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3732 Coral St. does not have units with air conditioning.
