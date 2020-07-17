1126 Carpinteria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Two Bedroom Eastside Home - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 1 Bathroom • Fireplace • Dining Room • Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included • Hardwood Floors • Yard • Detached 2 Car Garage • One Year Lease • Included: Water and Gardening • NO Pets or Co-Signers
Please drive-by the property to ensure the area suits your needs. If you would like to view the interior after driving by please let us know.