Santa Barbara, CA
1126 Carpinteria Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1126 Carpinteria Street

1126 Carpinteria Street
Location

1126 Carpinteria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Eastside Home - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms
• 1 Bathroom
• Fireplace
• Dining Room
• Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included
• Hardwood Floors
• Yard
• Detached 2 Car Garage
• One Year Lease
• Included: Water and Gardening
• NO Pets or Co-Signers

Please drive-by the property to ensure the area suits your needs. If you would like to view the interior after driving by please let us know.

Gallagher Property Management
CALBRE# 00827584
(805) 682-8433

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Carpinteria Street have any available units?
1126 Carpinteria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 1126 Carpinteria Street have?
Some of 1126 Carpinteria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Carpinteria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Carpinteria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Carpinteria Street pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Carpinteria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1126 Carpinteria Street offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Carpinteria Street offers parking.
Does 1126 Carpinteria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Carpinteria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Carpinteria Street have a pool?
No, 1126 Carpinteria Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Carpinteria Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 Carpinteria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Carpinteria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Carpinteria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Carpinteria Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Carpinteria Street does not have units with air conditioning.
