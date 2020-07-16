All apartments in Santa Barbara County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

873 Cieneguitas Road

873 Cieneguitas Road · (805) 586-2583
Location

873 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara County, CA 93110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 873 Cieneguitas Road · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit.

The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout. There are too many features to highlight this home. Please check out all the photos and video tour on our website at www.bluehorizonmanagement.com

The community features two pools, a community room, and a workshop. If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities, then this condo is just for you.

Rent: $2,850/month (WATER INCLUDED)
Security Deposit: $3,000.00
Parking: Two (2) car detached carport.
Utilities Included: water, trash, sewer, and HOA dues.
Pets: Small Dogs and Cats Negotiable
No Smoking property

Call 805-586-2583 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.

Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)

(RLNE5662362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

