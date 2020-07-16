873 Cieneguitas Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool

*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit.



The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout. There are too many features to highlight this home. Please check out all the photos and video tour on our website at www.bluehorizonmanagement.com



The community features two pools, a community room, and a workshop. If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities, then this condo is just for you.



Rent: $2,850/month (WATER INCLUDED)

Security Deposit: $3,000.00

Parking: Two (2) car detached carport.

Utilities Included: water, trash, sewer, and HOA dues.

Pets: Small Dogs and Cats Negotiable

No Smoking property



Call 805-586-2583 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.



Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)



(RLNE5662362)