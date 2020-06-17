All apartments in Santa Ana
South Coast Springs

3650 Bear Street · (714) 803-4535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3650 Bear Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Upstairs Unit - nobody below you · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled unit in South Coast Springs, an exclusive gated community centrally located in the South Coast Metro area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings provides plenty of light and space. One large bedroom plus den, one full bath plus vanity area. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Garage with storage directly below the unit. Nobody below or above you. Brand new flooring, new paint throughout, 3 1/2" baseboards, new dishwasher and kitchen faucet, central air, refrigerator, black-out curtains in each room, mirrored closet doors in master, and sliding glass doors to a tiled patio. (photos are sideways, wish I knew how to fix that.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Coast Springs have any available units?
South Coast Springs has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does South Coast Springs have?
Some of South Coast Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Coast Springs currently offering any rent specials?
South Coast Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Coast Springs pet-friendly?
No, South Coast Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does South Coast Springs offer parking?
Yes, South Coast Springs does offer parking.
Does South Coast Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Coast Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Coast Springs have a pool?
Yes, South Coast Springs has a pool.
Does South Coast Springs have accessible units?
No, South Coast Springs does not have accessible units.
Does South Coast Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Coast Springs has units with dishwashers.
