Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Remodeled unit in South Coast Springs, an exclusive gated community centrally located in the South Coast Metro area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings provides plenty of light and space. One large bedroom plus den, one full bath plus vanity area. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Garage with storage directly below the unit. Nobody below or above you. Brand new flooring, new paint throughout, 3 1/2" baseboards, new dishwasher and kitchen faucet, central air, refrigerator, black-out curtains in each room, mirrored closet doors in master, and sliding glass doors to a tiled patio. (photos are sideways, wish I knew how to fix that.)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5672621)