Latitude Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool carport internet access online portal playground

Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff. Choose from 3 different floor plans including studio, one and two bedrooms. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with double sinks, energy saving appliances, refinished counter tops and updated lighting. Your apartment also includes plush bedroom carpet, wood-like flooring in the living areas, ceiling fan in the dining area, and modern vertical blinds. We also offer a sparking community pool, fitness center and onsite clothes care center for your convenience. However you spend your time, we know you will enjoy the serene living of Latitude Apartment Homes!



Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!