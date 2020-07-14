All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
Latitude Apartments
Latitude Apartments

15314 Gault St · (818) 740-6610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 19 - Move In Special! One month in FREE RENT! *select units and restrictions apply - $1705.00 off
Location

15314 Gault St, Santa Ana, CA 91406
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
carport
internet access
online portal
playground
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff. Choose from 3 different floor plans including studio, one and two bedrooms. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with double sinks, energy saving appliances, refinished counter tops and updated lighting. Your apartment also includes plush bedroom carpet, wood-like flooring in the living areas, ceiling fan in the dining area, and modern vertical blinds. We also offer a sparking community pool, fitness center and onsite clothes care center for your convenience. However you spend your time, we know you will enjoy the serene living of Latitude Apartment Homes!

Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports, open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latitude Apartments have any available units?
Latitude Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude Apartments have?
Some of Latitude Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 19 - Move In Special! One month in FREE RENT! *select units and restrictions apply - $1705.00 off
Is Latitude Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Latitude Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Latitude Apartments offers parking.
Does Latitude Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Latitude Apartments has a pool.
Does Latitude Apartments have accessible units?
No, Latitude Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Latitude Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude Apartments has units with dishwashers.
