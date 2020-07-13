All apartments in Santa Ana
BUSH COURT APARTMENTS
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

BUSH COURT APARTMENTS

1407 North Bush Street · (201) 992-5256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1407 North Bush Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BUSH COURT APARTMENTS.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
accessible
bike storage
smoke-free community
One & Two Bedroom units, Remodeled kitchens with new cabinetry, granite countertops, Subway back plash, microwave & recycle centers. All units have porcelain tile throughout and wood style planks in the bedrooms and private balconies. The property has gated covered parking and key fob controlled entry.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Application fee $45 per 18 or older moving in.
Deposit: $800.00 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Small pets only
Cats
deposit: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Small pets only
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BUSH COURT APARTMENTS have any available units?
BUSH COURT APARTMENTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does BUSH COURT APARTMENTS have?
Some of BUSH COURT APARTMENTS's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BUSH COURT APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
BUSH COURT APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BUSH COURT APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, BUSH COURT APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does BUSH COURT APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, BUSH COURT APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does BUSH COURT APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, BUSH COURT APARTMENTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does BUSH COURT APARTMENTS have a pool?
No, BUSH COURT APARTMENTS does not have a pool.
Does BUSH COURT APARTMENTS have accessible units?
Yes, BUSH COURT APARTMENTS has accessible units.
Does BUSH COURT APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
No, BUSH COURT APARTMENTS does not have units with dishwashers.
