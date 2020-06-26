939-1001 Standard Ave

Amenities

This Beautiful Apartment Complex has a 24 Units / 2 story Building. It is 5 minute drive to Downtown Santa Ana and Santa Ana Zoo. Very close to schools. Close to freeways 5 and 55. Close to shopping malls, Outlet Malls and John Wayne Airport. It is 20 minutes drive to Newport Beach.

Amenities: On-site Laundry Facility, Faux wood Blinds, Tiles Flooring, No Pets allowed.

Utilities: Water, Trash, Sewer.

Appliances: Stove.

