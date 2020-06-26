All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:45 AM

939-1001 Standard Ave

939 S Standard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

939 S Standard Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Southeast Industrial District

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This Beautiful Apartment Complex has a 24 Units / 2 story Building. It is 5 minute drive to Downtown Santa Ana and Santa Ana Zoo. Very close to schools. Close to freeways 5 and 55. Close to shopping malls, Outlet Malls and John Wayne Airport. It is 20 minutes drive to Newport Beach.
.

Amenities: On-site Laundry Facility, Faux wood Blinds, Tiles Flooring, No Pets allowed.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Sewer.
Appliances: Stove.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-ana-1-bed-1-bath/6353/

IT490417 - IT49MC6353

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939-1001 Standard Ave have any available units?
939-1001 Standard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 939-1001 Standard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
939-1001 Standard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939-1001 Standard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 939-1001 Standard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 939-1001 Standard Ave offer parking?
No, 939-1001 Standard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 939-1001 Standard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939-1001 Standard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939-1001 Standard Ave have a pool?
No, 939-1001 Standard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 939-1001 Standard Ave have accessible units?
No, 939-1001 Standard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 939-1001 Standard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 939-1001 Standard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939-1001 Standard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 939-1001 Standard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
