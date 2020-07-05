932 South Figueroa Street

Amenities

Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.



Lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath single story home in Santa Ana. Nice sized living room, open concept to the kitchen. Living room has sliding glass door with direct access to the covered patio and spacious backyard. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Attached two car garage with washer/dryer! New carpet and paint throughout!



Submit on pets.



Please visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$300/pet deposit (if applicable)

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.