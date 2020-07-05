All apartments in Santa Ana
932 South Figueroa Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

932 South Figueroa Street

932 South Figueroa Street · No Longer Available
Location

932 South Figueroa Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Santa Anita Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.

Lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath single story home in Santa Ana. Nice sized living room, open concept to the kitchen. Living room has sliding glass door with direct access to the covered patio and spacious backyard. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Attached two car garage with washer/dryer! New carpet and paint throughout!

Submit on pets.

Please visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$300/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 South Figueroa Street have any available units?
932 South Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 South Figueroa Street have?
Some of 932 South Figueroa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 South Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 South Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 South Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 South Figueroa Street is pet friendly.
Does 932 South Figueroa Street offer parking?
Yes, 932 South Figueroa Street offers parking.
Does 932 South Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 South Figueroa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 South Figueroa Street have a pool?
No, 932 South Figueroa Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 South Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 932 South Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 South Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 South Figueroa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

