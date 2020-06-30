902 W TRIBELLA CT

Amenities
24 HOUR OPEN HOUSE -VIRTUAL TOUR - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN TRIBELLA COMMUNITY - WE ARE STILL SHOWING HOMES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
VIRTUAL TOUR - COPY AND PASTE :
https://mls.ricohtours.com/892babd2-5279-417c-879c-785345e1990b
New Development built by Trumark Homes in 2018
Community of Tribella
This beautiful 3 story townhome sits in a gated community minutes away from Disneyland,shopping centers,freeway ,and beaches.
REQUIREMENTS:-
1) Must gross 3x monthly rent
2) Credit with no evictions or open bankruptcies
3) Good/verifiable rental history
DOCUMENTS NEEDED:-
1) ID's/Social
2) (2) months recent pay-stubs
3) (2) months recent bank statements
4) 2019 tax form 1040/w-2
TO APPLY ONLINE PLEASE VISIT www.expressrealtypm.com
Single Family, Year Built 2018
Attached Garage
Beds: 3
Baths: 3
(3 x shower, sink, toilet)
Central HVAC
Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven,
Floor size: 1,889 sqft
Flooring: Carpet, Hardwood
