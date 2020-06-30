902 W TRIBELLA CT

Amenities

24 HOUR OPEN HOUSE -VIRTUAL TOUR - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN TRIBELLA COMMUNITY - WE ARE STILL SHOWING HOMES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



VIRTUAL TOUR - COPY AND PASTE :



https://mls.ricohtours.com/892babd2-5279-417c-879c-785345e1990b



New Development built by Trumark Homes in 2018

Community of Tribella



This beautiful 3 story townhome sits in a gated community minutes away from Disneyland,shopping centers,freeway ,and beaches.



REQUIREMENTS:-

1) Must gross 3x monthly rent

2) Credit with no evictions or open bankruptcies

3) Good/verifiable rental history



DOCUMENTS NEEDED:-

1) ID's/Social

2) (2) months recent pay-stubs

3) (2) months recent bank statements

4) 2019 tax form 1040/w-2



TO APPLY ONLINE PLEASE VISIT www.expressrealtypm.com



