Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

902 W TRIBELLA CT

902 W Tribella Ct · No Longer Available
Location

902 W Tribella Ct, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Artesia Pilar

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24 HOUR OPEN HOUSE -VIRTUAL TOUR - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN TRIBELLA COMMUNITY - WE ARE STILL SHOWING HOMES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

VIRTUAL TOUR - COPY AND PASTE :

https://mls.ricohtours.com/892babd2-5279-417c-879c-785345e1990b

New Development built by Trumark Homes in 2018
Community of Tribella

This beautiful 3 story townhome sits in a gated community minutes away from Disneyland,shopping centers,freeway ,and beaches.

REQUIREMENTS:-
1) Must gross 3x monthly rent
2) Credit with no evictions or open bankruptcies
3) Good/verifiable rental history

DOCUMENTS NEEDED:-
1) ID's/Social
2) (2) months recent pay-stubs
3) (2) months recent bank statements
4) 2019 tax form 1040/w-2

TO APPLY ONLINE PLEASE VISIT www.expressrealtypm.com

Single Family, Year Built 2018
Attached Garage
Beds: 3
Baths: 3
(3 x shower, sink, toilet)

Central HVAC
Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven,
Floor size: 1,889 sqft
Flooring: Carpet, Hardwood

(RLNE5668880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 W TRIBELLA CT have any available units?
902 W TRIBELLA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 W TRIBELLA CT have?
Some of 902 W TRIBELLA CT's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 W TRIBELLA CT currently offering any rent specials?
902 W TRIBELLA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 W TRIBELLA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 W TRIBELLA CT is pet friendly.
Does 902 W TRIBELLA CT offer parking?
Yes, 902 W TRIBELLA CT offers parking.
Does 902 W TRIBELLA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 W TRIBELLA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 W TRIBELLA CT have a pool?
No, 902 W TRIBELLA CT does not have a pool.
Does 902 W TRIBELLA CT have accessible units?
No, 902 W TRIBELLA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 902 W TRIBELLA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 W TRIBELLA CT has units with dishwashers.

