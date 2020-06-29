Rent Calculator
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
817 N. Parton Street - 5
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:10 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
817 N. Parton Street - 5
817 North Parton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Santa Ana
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location
817 North Parton Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Willard
Amenities
on-site laundry
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Upstairs Unit! Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath. New interior paint, new ceiling fan, new window blinds. Onsite Laundry Room.
Owner pays water and trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 N. Parton Street - 5 have any available units?
817 N. Parton Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 817 N. Parton Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
817 N. Parton Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 N. Parton Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 817 N. Parton Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 817 N. Parton Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 817 N. Parton Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 817 N. Parton Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 N. Parton Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 N. Parton Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 817 N. Parton Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 817 N. Parton Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 817 N. Parton Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 817 N. Parton Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 N. Parton Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 N. Parton Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 N. Parton Street - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
