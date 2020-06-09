701 E 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Eastside Corner Unit: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Custom Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Wood & Tile Floors, Fireplace W/Mantel, Mini Shutters, Central A/C, Mirror Closet Doors, Bathroom Vanities w/Granite Counter Tops, Freshly Painted, Laundry Room, Large Front & Back Yard with Gardener Included, Dog Gage (AS IS) , Above ground Jacuzzi (AS IS), Double Car Garage W/Opener, Storage Closets, Near Parks, School, Bowers Museum & Discovery Science Center.