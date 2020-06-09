All apartments in Santa Ana
701 E 20th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 E 20th Street

701 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 East 20th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Park Santiago

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Eastside Corner Unit: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Custom Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Wood & Tile Floors, Fireplace W/Mantel, Mini Shutters, Central A/C, Mirror Closet Doors, Bathroom Vanities w/Granite Counter Tops, Freshly Painted, Laundry Room, Large Front & Back Yard with Gardener Included, Dog Gage (AS IS) , Above ground Jacuzzi (AS IS), Double Car Garage W/Opener, Storage Closets, Near Parks, School, Bowers Museum & Discovery Science Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 E 20th Street have any available units?
701 E 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 E 20th Street have?
Some of 701 E 20th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 E 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 E 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 E 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 E 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 701 E 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 E 20th Street does offer parking.
Does 701 E 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 E 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 E 20th Street have a pool?
No, 701 E 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 E 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 701 E 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 E 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 E 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
