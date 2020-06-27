All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 669 Poinsettia Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
669 Poinsettia Street North
Last updated September 15 2019 at 5:23 AM

669 Poinsettia Street North

669 Poinsettia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Downtown Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

669 Poinsettia Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New from Optum Real Estate Management: A modern 1 Bedroom, 2 Bath loft with an optional 2nd bedroom/ office located near Santa Ana's vibrant Down Town and Train Depot. This live/ work home features a private modern office or studio space with a roll up door and separate air conditioning as well as a large 2 car garage with storage and a EV car charger all on the first floor. The second floor boasts bamboo hardwood floors in the living room with dining room adjacent, stainless steel modern appliances in the kitchen and sky high ceilings! The top floor has a master bedroom, bathroom and a loft space that can be converted into a second bedroom. Central access to major freeways, and within walking distance to the Main Street shopping and entertainment. Contact us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Poinsettia Street North have any available units?
669 Poinsettia Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 Poinsettia Street North have?
Some of 669 Poinsettia Street North's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Poinsettia Street North currently offering any rent specials?
669 Poinsettia Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Poinsettia Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 Poinsettia Street North is pet friendly.
Does 669 Poinsettia Street North offer parking?
Yes, 669 Poinsettia Street North offers parking.
Does 669 Poinsettia Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 Poinsettia Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Poinsettia Street North have a pool?
No, 669 Poinsettia Street North does not have a pool.
Does 669 Poinsettia Street North have accessible units?
No, 669 Poinsettia Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Poinsettia Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 Poinsettia Street North has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine