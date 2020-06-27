669 Poinsettia Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New from Optum Real Estate Management: A modern 1 Bedroom, 2 Bath loft with an optional 2nd bedroom/ office located near Santa Ana's vibrant Down Town and Train Depot. This live/ work home features a private modern office or studio space with a roll up door and separate air conditioning as well as a large 2 car garage with storage and a EV car charger all on the first floor. The second floor boasts bamboo hardwood floors in the living room with dining room adjacent, stainless steel modern appliances in the kitchen and sky high ceilings! The top floor has a master bedroom, bathroom and a loft space that can be converted into a second bedroom. Central access to major freeways, and within walking distance to the Main Street shopping and entertainment. Contact us today to schedule your showing!