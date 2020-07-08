Amenities
623-76 N Bristol St Available 03/01/20 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit with garage and all appliances in gated complex - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Private Landlord/Real Estate Broker who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does this activity as a full time job.
- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.
- The condominium complex and parking area are entirely gated.
- The unit comes with a single garage and an assigned parking space thus accommodating two cars.
- Approx. 650 SF 1BR/1BA in central Orange County
- Lower Unit with Brand New Laminated Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.
- Freshly Painted Throughout.
- All of the Brand New Appliances are included: Top Mount Refrigerator, Microwave, Electric Stove and Dishwasher.
- Living Room Sliders onto Enclosed Patio with Wooden Fence.
- Kitchen Features Custom Cognac Cabinets with brand new Countertop and backsplash entirely tiled.
- Brand New Cabinetry and Vanity in Bathroom.
- Large Closet in the Bedroom with Brand New Organizer, Recessed Lights and Mirrored Doors.
- Heating and AC with three ceiling fans (bedroom, dining room and living room)
- All Windows and Sliding Patio door are brand new with double pane glass.
- Amenities Include Swimming Pool and Laundry Centers.
- One Individual Assigned Parking Space and One Detached Garage are included (it is a double garage shared with another condo owner) and does offer extra lockable cabinets for storage.
- Easy access to the 5, 55, 57, 22 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.
- Very easy commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.
- Rent is $1,695 per Month and an Extra $75 for the Cold and Hot Water, Trash that are provided by the condominium association (only electricity and cable at your name).
- Available March 1st.
- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.
(RLNE5529242)