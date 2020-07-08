All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated February 26 2020

623-76 N Bristol St

623 N Bristol St · No Longer Available
Location

623 N Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Flower Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
623-76 N Bristol St Available 03/01/20 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit with garage and all appliances in gated complex - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Private Landlord/Real Estate Broker who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does this activity as a full time job.

- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.

- The condominium complex and parking area are entirely gated.

- The unit comes with a single garage and an assigned parking space thus accommodating two cars.

- Approx. 650 SF 1BR/1BA in central Orange County

- Lower Unit with Brand New Laminated Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.

- Freshly Painted Throughout.

- All of the Brand New Appliances are included: Top Mount Refrigerator, Microwave, Electric Stove and Dishwasher.

- Living Room Sliders onto Enclosed Patio with Wooden Fence.

- Kitchen Features Custom Cognac Cabinets with brand new Countertop and backsplash entirely tiled.

- Brand New Cabinetry and Vanity in Bathroom.

- Large Closet in the Bedroom with Brand New Organizer, Recessed Lights and Mirrored Doors.

- Heating and AC with three ceiling fans (bedroom, dining room and living room)

- All Windows and Sliding Patio door are brand new with double pane glass.

- Amenities Include Swimming Pool and Laundry Centers.

- One Individual Assigned Parking Space and One Detached Garage are included (it is a double garage shared with another condo owner) and does offer extra lockable cabinets for storage.

- Easy access to the 5, 55, 57, 22 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.

- Very easy commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.

- Rent is $1,695 per Month and an Extra $75 for the Cold and Hot Water, Trash that are provided by the condominium association (only electricity and cable at your name).

- Available March 1st.

- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.

(RLNE5529242)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623-76 N Bristol St have any available units?
623-76 N Bristol St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 623-76 N Bristol St have?
Some of 623-76 N Bristol St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623-76 N Bristol St currently offering any rent specials?
623-76 N Bristol St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623-76 N Bristol St pet-friendly?
Yes, 623-76 N Bristol St is pet friendly.
Does 623-76 N Bristol St offer parking?
Yes, 623-76 N Bristol St offers parking.
Does 623-76 N Bristol St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623-76 N Bristol St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623-76 N Bristol St have a pool?
Yes, 623-76 N Bristol St has a pool.
Does 623-76 N Bristol St have accessible units?
No, 623-76 N Bristol St does not have accessible units.
Does 623-76 N Bristol St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623-76 N Bristol St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
