618 N Figueroa St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 N Figueroa St

618 North Figueroa Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 North Figueroa Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Santa Anita Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. With a gated front yard, storage room, and, washer & Dyers hookups in storage room. Water is paid by landlord, all other utilities pay by tenant. Close to public transit, major streets and 22 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 N Figueroa St have any available units?
618 N Figueroa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 618 N Figueroa St currently offering any rent specials?
618 N Figueroa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 N Figueroa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 N Figueroa St is pet friendly.
Does 618 N Figueroa St offer parking?
Yes, 618 N Figueroa St does offer parking.
Does 618 N Figueroa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 N Figueroa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 N Figueroa St have a pool?
No, 618 N Figueroa St does not have a pool.
Does 618 N Figueroa St have accessible units?
No, 618 N Figueroa St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 N Figueroa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 N Figueroa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 N Figueroa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 N Figueroa St does not have units with air conditioning.
