Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

600 3rd St. A114

600 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 West 3rd Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
elevator
Two Bedroom, One Bath (Santa Ana) - Located on the 1st floor, walking distance to local shops and restaurants in the heart of downtown Santa Ana. Gated community, 2 pools, laundry facility, elevator access and secured parking.

(RLNE5140096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 3rd St. A114 have any available units?
600 3rd St. A114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 3rd St. A114 have?
Some of 600 3rd St. A114's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 3rd St. A114 currently offering any rent specials?
600 3rd St. A114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 3rd St. A114 pet-friendly?
No, 600 3rd St. A114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 600 3rd St. A114 offer parking?
Yes, 600 3rd St. A114 offers parking.
Does 600 3rd St. A114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 3rd St. A114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 3rd St. A114 have a pool?
Yes, 600 3rd St. A114 has a pool.
Does 600 3rd St. A114 have accessible units?
No, 600 3rd St. A114 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 3rd St. A114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 3rd St. A114 does not have units with dishwashers.
