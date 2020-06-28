561 West Alton Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Sandpointe
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful condo for lease - 3 bed & 1 bath; 2 car garage; vanity in master bedroom; walk-in- Closet in master; large landscaped patio; extra storage in garage; Quiet greenbelt location; walk to Lilly King Park
(RLNE5579120)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 561 W. Alton #D have any available units?
561 W. Alton #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 W. Alton #D have?
Some of 561 W. Alton #D's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 W. Alton #D currently offering any rent specials?
561 W. Alton #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 W. Alton #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 W. Alton #D is pet friendly.
Does 561 W. Alton #D offer parking?
Yes, 561 W. Alton #D offers parking.
Does 561 W. Alton #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 W. Alton #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 W. Alton #D have a pool?
No, 561 W. Alton #D does not have a pool.
Does 561 W. Alton #D have accessible units?
No, 561 W. Alton #D does not have accessible units.
Does 561 W. Alton #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 W. Alton #D does not have units with dishwashers.