5103 W 7th Street
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:04 AM

5103 W 7th Street

5103 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5103 West 7th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
West Side

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled beautiful home with new flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and freshly painted. Move-in condition and available now. Private home with backyard and with parking spaces for three cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 W 7th Street have any available units?
5103 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 5103 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5103 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5103 W 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 5103 W 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5103 W 7th Street offers parking.
Does 5103 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 W 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 5103 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5103 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 5103 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 W 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 W 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 W 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
