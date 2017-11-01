Rent Calculator
All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 510 N Mortimer St.
510 N Mortimer St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 4
510 N Mortimer St
510 Mortimer St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
510 Mortimer St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana
Amenities
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Park City View - Property Id: 247102
Quite, gated community, controlled access, Maintenance Mgt onsite, Reserve parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247102
Property Id 247102
(RLNE5650319)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 N Mortimer St have any available units?
510 N Mortimer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
What amenities does 510 N Mortimer St have?
Some of 510 N Mortimer St's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 510 N Mortimer St currently offering any rent specials?
510 N Mortimer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N Mortimer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 N Mortimer St is pet friendly.
Does 510 N Mortimer St offer parking?
Yes, 510 N Mortimer St offers parking.
Does 510 N Mortimer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 N Mortimer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N Mortimer St have a pool?
No, 510 N Mortimer St does not have a pool.
Does 510 N Mortimer St have accessible units?
No, 510 N Mortimer St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N Mortimer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N Mortimer St does not have units with dishwashers.
