Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

502 S Garnsey Street

502 South Garnsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 South Garnsey Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Heninger Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 1bedroom/1bath Unit close to Downtown Santa Ana. Unit features newer paint, flooring and windows. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces on property & it’s own separate water, gas and electricity meter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 S Garnsey Street have any available units?
502 S Garnsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 S Garnsey Street have?
Some of 502 S Garnsey Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 S Garnsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 S Garnsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 S Garnsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 502 S Garnsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 502 S Garnsey Street offer parking?
Yes, 502 S Garnsey Street offers parking.
Does 502 S Garnsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 S Garnsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 S Garnsey Street have a pool?
No, 502 S Garnsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 S Garnsey Street have accessible units?
No, 502 S Garnsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 S Garnsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 S Garnsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.

