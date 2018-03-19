450 E 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking playground pool hot tub

FABULOUS 2-bedroom, 2-bath CONDO in downtown anta Ana! UPGRADED open floor plan with large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops comes with stove and microwave. Both bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master suite. Air conditioning. Balcony off the living room. 2 parking spaces. Close to shopping and public transportation. Walk to the Artist Village, restaurants, county, federal courts, and city buildings. Association amenities include pool and spa, playground and sport court. 360 Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/2WM74Um