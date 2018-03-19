All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 450 E 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
450 E 4th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM

450 E 4th Street

450 East 4th Street · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Downtown Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

450 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
FABULOUS 2-bedroom, 2-bath CONDO in downtown anta Ana! UPGRADED open floor plan with large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops comes with stove and microwave. Both bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master suite. Air conditioning. Balcony off the living room. 2 parking spaces. Close to shopping and public transportation. Walk to the Artist Village, restaurants, county, federal courts, and city buildings. Association amenities include pool and spa, playground and sport court. 360 Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/2WM74Um

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 E 4th Street have any available units?
450 E 4th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 E 4th Street have?
Some of 450 E 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
450 E 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 450 E 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 450 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 450 E 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 450 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 E 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 E 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 450 E 4th Street has a pool.
Does 450 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 450 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 450 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 E 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 450 E 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity