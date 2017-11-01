Rent Calculator
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM
4311 Mcfadden
4311 W Mcfadden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4311 W Mcfadden Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
West Side
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely well kept 2 story in condo featuring 2 master bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage with additional assigned parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4311 Mcfadden have any available units?
4311 Mcfadden doesn't have any available units at this time.
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 4311 Mcfadden currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Mcfadden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Mcfadden pet-friendly?
No, 4311 Mcfadden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 4311 Mcfadden offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Mcfadden offers parking.
Does 4311 Mcfadden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Mcfadden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Mcfadden have a pool?
No, 4311 Mcfadden does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Mcfadden have accessible units?
No, 4311 Mcfadden does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Mcfadden have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 Mcfadden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 Mcfadden have units with air conditioning?
No, 4311 Mcfadden does not have units with air conditioning.
