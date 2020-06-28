415 North Eastwood Avenue

Amenities
Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
Make the move to Eastwood!
415 N Eastwood Ave, Santa Ana CA 92701
$1,700/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Garage and surface lot
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $500
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 credit and $30 pet rent
Laundry: Laundry room on site
Property Type: Apartments
Private entrance makes this feel like a small house! Freestanding upstairs over garage unit which also comes with a private garage.
Eastwood Stylish One Bedroom Apartment Homes for rent is located in Orange County close to Main Place Mall, Circle of Orange, Chapman College, Ingram Micro, City of Tustin and Orange. In the Santa Ana District the community offers easy freeway access to I-55, 22 and the 5 freeways. Close to Santa Ana Zoo/Parks/ Schools and Shopping!
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: Wall unit/Gas
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Vintage building
Off-street parking
Covered parking
Contact info:
Emily Rizvi
Pan American Properties
714-628-6269 *** Text/Email Or Call today.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/santa-ana-ca?lid=12816911
(RLNE5527975)