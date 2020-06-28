415 North Eastwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

Make the move to Eastwood!



415 N Eastwood Ave, Santa Ana CA 92701

$1,700/mo

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Garage and surface lot

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $500

Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 credit and $30 pet rent

Laundry: Laundry room on site

Property Type: Apartments



Private entrance makes this feel like a small house! Freestanding upstairs over garage unit which also comes with a private garage.



Eastwood Stylish One Bedroom Apartment Homes for rent is located in Orange County close to Main Place Mall, Circle of Orange, Chapman College, Ingram Micro, City of Tustin and Orange. In the Santa Ana District the community offers easy freeway access to I-55, 22 and the 5 freeways. Close to Santa Ana Zoo/Parks/ Schools and Shopping!



RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Heat: Wall unit/Gas



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Vintage building

Off-street parking

Covered parking



Contact info:

Emily Rizvi

Pan American Properties

714-628-6269 *** Text/Email Or Call today.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/santa-ana-ca?lid=12816911



(RLNE5527975)