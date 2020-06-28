All apartments in Santa Ana
414 W Stevens Ave
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

414 W Stevens Ave

414 West Stevens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

414 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Sandpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Roomy upstairs apartment. Fresh paint lovely vinyl plank floors and new carpet. Situated on a beautiful tree lined cul de sac. This apartment has a private balcony and a one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 W Stevens Ave have any available units?
414 W Stevens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 414 W Stevens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
414 W Stevens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 W Stevens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 414 W Stevens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 414 W Stevens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 414 W Stevens Ave offers parking.
Does 414 W Stevens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 W Stevens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 W Stevens Ave have a pool?
No, 414 W Stevens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 414 W Stevens Ave have accessible units?
No, 414 W Stevens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 414 W Stevens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 W Stevens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 W Stevens Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 W Stevens Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
