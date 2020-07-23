All apartments in Santa Ana
411 North Eastwood Avenue
411 North Eastwood Avenue

411 North Eastwood Avenue · (714) 628-6269
Location

411 North Eastwood Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Intercity-RTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 411.5 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
Make the move to Eastwood!

411.5 N Eastwood Ave, Santa Ana CA 92701
$1,750/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Garage and surface lot
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $500
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 credit and $30 pet rent
Laundry: Laundry room on site
Property Type: Apartments

Private entrance makes this feel like a small house! Freestanding upstairs over garage unit which also comes with a private garage.

Eastwood Stylish One Bedroom Apartment Homes for rent is located in Orange County close to Main Place Mall, Circle of Orange, Chapman College, Ingram Micro, City of Tustin and Orange. In the Santa Ana District the community offers easy freeway access to I-55, 22 and the 5 freeways. Close to Santa Ana Zoo/Parks/ Schools and Shopping!

RENTAL FEATURES
• Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• Microwave
• Garbage disposal
• Balcony, Deck, or Patio
• Heat: Wall unit/Gas

COMMUNITY FEATURES
• Vintage building
• Off-street parking
• Covered parking

Contact info:
Emily Rizvi
Pan American Properties
714-628-6269 *** Text/Email Or Call today.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/santa-ana-ca?lid=12816911

(RLNE5912889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

