All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 3850 Hazard Ave.
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
3850 Hazard Ave
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 1
3850 Hazard Ave
3850 Hazard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3850 Hazard Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Harbor Boulevard
Amenities
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
Nice gated community with pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3850 Hazard Ave have any available units?
3850 Hazard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 3850 Hazard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Hazard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Hazard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3850 Hazard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 3850 Hazard Ave offer parking?
No, 3850 Hazard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3850 Hazard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 Hazard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Hazard Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3850 Hazard Ave has a pool.
Does 3850 Hazard Ave have accessible units?
No, 3850 Hazard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Hazard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3850 Hazard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3850 Hazard Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3850 Hazard Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
