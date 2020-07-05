All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:28 PM

3750 S. Bear St. #139

3750 Bear Street · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Bear Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5297955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 S. Bear St. #139 have any available units?
3750 S. Bear St. #139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 3750 S. Bear St. #139 currently offering any rent specials?
3750 S. Bear St. #139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 S. Bear St. #139 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 S. Bear St. #139 is pet friendly.
Does 3750 S. Bear St. #139 offer parking?
No, 3750 S. Bear St. #139 does not offer parking.
Does 3750 S. Bear St. #139 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 S. Bear St. #139 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 S. Bear St. #139 have a pool?
No, 3750 S. Bear St. #139 does not have a pool.
Does 3750 S. Bear St. #139 have accessible units?
No, 3750 S. Bear St. #139 does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 S. Bear St. #139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 S. Bear St. #139 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 S. Bear St. #139 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3750 S. Bear St. #139 does not have units with air conditioning.

