3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2

3500 South Greenville Street · (949) 239-6673
Location

3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
**Virtual Tours Available!**

Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings. The large bedroom has a walk-in closet, linens, towels, living supplies, and plenty of storage. The new bathroom has a modern shower/tub and a lot of storage. The upgraded kitchen has high-end quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets and all the appliances (fridge, microwave, stove/oven, quiet dishwasher, and coffee make) and kitchen supplies you'll need. The living room has an HD TV with Roku and is connected to the homes WiFi internet. The condo also has a private garage and an assigned parking spot. The gated community has a pool, spas, BBQ area and Fitness Area. The majority of the homes in this quiet and private community are owner occupied. Small pets considered.

Rent Price:
0-3mo: $2,195/mo
3-6mo: $2,095/mo
6+ mo: $2,045/mo (pay own utilities)

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/FGLBXYJ804s

1.5mi to South Coast Plaza
10min to John Wayne Airport
13min to Fashion Island
15min to the beach
Short Term Lease Options Available: All Utilities Covered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 have any available units?
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 have?
Some of 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 currently offering any rent specials?
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 is pet friendly.
Does 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 offer parking?
Yes, 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 does offer parking.
Does 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 have a pool?
Yes, 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 has a pool.
Does 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 have accessible units?
No, 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2 has units with dishwashers.
