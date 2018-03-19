3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2

Amenities
**Virtual Tours Available!**
Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings. The large bedroom has a walk-in closet, linens, towels, living supplies, and plenty of storage. The new bathroom has a modern shower/tub and a lot of storage. The upgraded kitchen has high-end quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets and all the appliances (fridge, microwave, stove/oven, quiet dishwasher, and coffee make) and kitchen supplies you'll need. The living room has an HD TV with Roku and is connected to the homes WiFi internet. The condo also has a private garage and an assigned parking spot. The gated community has a pool, spas, BBQ area and Fitness Area. The majority of the homes in this quiet and private community are owner occupied. Small pets considered.
Rent Price:
0-3mo: $2,195/mo
3-6mo: $2,095/mo
6+ mo: $2,045/mo (pay own utilities)
Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/FGLBXYJ804s
1.5mi to South Coast Plaza
10min to John Wayne Airport
13min to Fashion Island
15min to the beach
Short Term Lease Options Available: All Utilities Covered