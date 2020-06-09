All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

3402 W 7th Street

3402 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3402 West 7th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Santa Anita Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet and great location for privacy house with 2 large bedroom/1 bath private with a lot parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 W 7th Street have any available units?
3402 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 3402 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3402 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3402 W 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3402 W 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3402 W 7th Street offers parking.
Does 3402 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 W 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 3402 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3402 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 3402 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 W 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 W 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3402 W 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

