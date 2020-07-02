All apartments in Santa Ana
321 S Gunther St
321 S Gunther St

321 South Gunther Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 South Gunther Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and open floor plan! Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath plus a large den on a big lot. New modern kitchen cabinets with stainless steel sink and newly installed countertop. New carpet and paint throughout. Huge backyard with plenty of parking and oversized three car garage.

(RLNE4818705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 S Gunther St have any available units?
321 S Gunther St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 S Gunther St have?
Some of 321 S Gunther St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 S Gunther St currently offering any rent specials?
321 S Gunther St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 S Gunther St pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 S Gunther St is pet friendly.
Does 321 S Gunther St offer parking?
Yes, 321 S Gunther St offers parking.
Does 321 S Gunther St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 S Gunther St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 S Gunther St have a pool?
No, 321 S Gunther St does not have a pool.
Does 321 S Gunther St have accessible units?
No, 321 S Gunther St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 S Gunther St have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 S Gunther St does not have units with dishwashers.
