321 S Gunther St

321 South Gunther Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Spacious and open floor plan! Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath plus a large den on a big lot. New modern kitchen cabinets with stainless steel sink and newly installed countertop. New carpet and paint throughout. Huge backyard with plenty of parking and oversized three car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
