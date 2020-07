Amenities

SORRY, NO PETS!! One Bedroom, One bath with new carpet and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Private rear balcony patio. Secured Complex..Rent comes with one space parking spot under the complex. Additional parking space available if needed. Laundry services on site. DRIVE BY THE AREA FIRST...MUST APPLY FIRST before showing. "It's Free". To apply Go to my website at JVPMRES.COM, go to listing tab and apply. AVAILABLE NOW. BRE #00778105