All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2851 S Fairview Street #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2851 S Fairview Street #D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2851 S Fairview Street #D

2851 South Fairview Street · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2851 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2851 S Fairview Street #D · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: - Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher Refrigerator (As Is), Large Bar Top with 4 Chairs, Large Panty, Gas Fireplace, Blinds, Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Bathroom Vanity with Dual Sinks, Double Pane Windows Throughout, Balcony with Storage Closet, Assigned Carport, Large Laundry Facilities, Comm Pool, 2 Spas, Lighten Tennis Courts, Rec Room/Clubhouse, Large Lake in Center of Community, Near Thorton Park, Schools & Shops.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 S Fairview Street #D have any available units?
2851 S Fairview Street #D has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2851 S Fairview Street #D have?
Some of 2851 S Fairview Street #D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 S Fairview Street #D currently offering any rent specials?
2851 S Fairview Street #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 S Fairview Street #D pet-friendly?
No, 2851 S Fairview Street #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2851 S Fairview Street #D offer parking?
Yes, 2851 S Fairview Street #D offers parking.
Does 2851 S Fairview Street #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 S Fairview Street #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 S Fairview Street #D have a pool?
Yes, 2851 S Fairview Street #D has a pool.
Does 2851 S Fairview Street #D have accessible units?
No, 2851 S Fairview Street #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 S Fairview Street #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 S Fairview Street #D has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2851 S Fairview Street #D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconiesSanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity