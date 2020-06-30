2851 S Fairview Street #D

Amenities
Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: - Lakeshore: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath: Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher Refrigerator (As Is), Large Bar Top with 4 Chairs, Large Panty, Gas Fireplace, Blinds, Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Bathroom Vanity with Dual Sinks, Double Pane Windows Throughout, Balcony with Storage Closet, Assigned Carport, Large Laundry Facilities, Comm Pool, 2 Spas, Lighten Tennis Courts, Rec Room/Clubhouse, Large Lake in Center of Community, Near Thorton Park, Schools & Shops.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5874922)