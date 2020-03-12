2845 S Fairview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub sauna tennis court

OPEN FLOOR PLAN LOCATED IN THE WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF LAKESHORE CONDOMINIUMS! The property is a lower level unit that is wide open. The living area connects with the dining and kitchen, creating an open space which is also perfect when entertaining guests. Tile flooring throughout the living area. The unit also invites plenty of natural light from the sliding patio glass door and windows. Fireplace in the living area, perfect to cozy up to on the cold nights. Direct access to your own patio space from the living room. The bathroom is upgraded with Quartz countertops. Community amenities include: Swimming pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Sauna and a lake at the heart of the community. Located near schools, shops, restaurants, public transportation and freeways!!!