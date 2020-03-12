All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2845 S Fairview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2845 S Fairview Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

2845 S Fairview Street

2845 South Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2845 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
OPEN FLOOR PLAN LOCATED IN THE WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF LAKESHORE CONDOMINIUMS! The property is a lower level unit that is wide open. The living area connects with the dining and kitchen, creating an open space which is also perfect when entertaining guests. Tile flooring throughout the living area. The unit also invites plenty of natural light from the sliding patio glass door and windows. Fireplace in the living area, perfect to cozy up to on the cold nights. Direct access to your own patio space from the living room. The bathroom is upgraded with Quartz countertops. Community amenities include: Swimming pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Sauna and a lake at the heart of the community. Located near schools, shops, restaurants, public transportation and freeways!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 S Fairview Street have any available units?
2845 S Fairview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 S Fairview Street have?
Some of 2845 S Fairview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 S Fairview Street currently offering any rent specials?
2845 S Fairview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 S Fairview Street pet-friendly?
No, 2845 S Fairview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2845 S Fairview Street offer parking?
No, 2845 S Fairview Street does not offer parking.
Does 2845 S Fairview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 S Fairview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 S Fairview Street have a pool?
Yes, 2845 S Fairview Street has a pool.
Does 2845 S Fairview Street have accessible units?
No, 2845 S Fairview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 S Fairview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 S Fairview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine